Gas Transit to Europe Through Ukraine Rises 23% in 2016 - Operator

Gas Transit Through Ukraine Sinks Over Expanded Gazprom Access to Opal Pipeline - Naftogaz

KIEV (Sputnik)Ukraine's gas transit system handled over 82 billion cubic meters of gas in 2016, and increase of 23 percent compared to the year before, the country's Ukrtransgaz gas transport system operator said Tuesday.

"In 2016, the transit of natural gas through the Ukrainian gas transport system destined for European consumers grew 23 percent and came to 82.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas," the company's press service said in a statement.

The last month of 2016 saw the transit of 8.4 billion cubic meters of gas bout for Europe, the statement added, noting that this is a 25 percent increase year-on-year compared to last December.

Europe is currently receiving 245.6 billion cubic meters of gas daily from Ukraine's transit system.

Ukraine's Druzhba pipeline, one of the biggest networks in the world, supplies mainly Russian gas to Europe and has been the source of numerous Russian–Ukrainian gas disputes.

