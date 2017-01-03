Register
16:48 GMT +303 January 2017
    A picture shows a compressor station of Ukraine's Naftogaz national oil and gas company near the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on August 5, 2014.

    Gas Transit to Europe Through Ukraine Rises 23% in 2016 - Operator

    © AFP 2016/ SERGEY BOBOK
    Ukrtransgaz gas transport system operator said that Ukraine's gas transit system handled over 82 billion cubic meters of gas in 2016, and increase of 23 percent compared to the year before.

    Placing gas pipes on the deck pipelayer
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko
    Gas Transit Through Ukraine Sinks Over Expanded Gazprom Access to Opal Pipeline - Naftogaz
    KIEV (Sputnik) Ukraine's gas transit system handled over 82 billion cubic meters of gas in 2016, and increase of 23 percent compared to the year before, the country's Ukrtransgaz gas transport system operator said Tuesday.

    "In 2016, the transit of natural gas through the Ukrainian gas transport system destined for European consumers grew 23 percent and came to 82.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas," the company's press service said in a statement.

    The last month of 2016 saw the transit of 8.4 billion cubic meters of gas bout for Europe, the statement added, noting that this is a 25 percent increase year-on-year compared to last December.

    Europe is currently receiving 245.6 billion cubic meters of gas daily from Ukraine's transit system.

    Ukraine's Druzhba pipeline, one of the biggest networks in the world, supplies mainly Russian gas to Europe and has been the source of numerous Russian–Ukrainian gas disputes.

