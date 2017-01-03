Register
16:48 GMT +303 January 2017
    Reflection of the EU flag in a window of a building in Brussels.

    Slovak PM Urges EU Members to 'End With Reckless Attempts' Like Brexit Vote

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    Europe
    Topic:
    Britain and EU After Brexit (70)
    24703

    The Slovak prime minister warned against holding Brexit-like referendums in the European Union.

    PRAGUE (Sputnik) — Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Tuesday said that referendums on significant issues held in several EU member states, such as Italy and the United Kingdom, were incautious attempts, dangerous for the bloc itself, and the countries should refrain from holding such votes.

    "I call on the leaders of the European Union to end with the reckless attempts, which have been the referendums on domestic issues in the United Kingdom and Italy," Fico said, as quoted by the Slovak Sme newspaper, adding that such votes "pose threat for the whole European Union."

    He added that the Brexit move would result in a situation when one of the bloc's largest economies is to leave the common economic system, but a potential referendum in Italy on withdrawal from the Eurozone could be even more detrimental for the bloc.

    Young man in London carrying the Union Jack
    © AFP 2016/ BEN STANSALL
    UK Could Create Thousands of Jobs, Must Exit Customs Union - Pro-Brexit Group
    According to the Slovak prime minister, only internal stability and security of every member state could ensure stability, security and economic development of the bloc as a whole.

    On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom held a referendum to determine whether or not the country should leave the European Union. The majority of Britons supported the decision to leave the 28-nation bloc.

    On December 4, the Italians rejected the constitutional reform proposed by then-Prime Minister Matteo Renzi at the national referendum. Following the referendum, Renzi resigned.

    Italy could also hold another referendum — on its exit from the Eurozone — as opposition parties such as the Five Star Movement have repeatedly proposed such a vote.

    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, Eurozone, Robert Fico, Slovakia, Italy, Britain
      kooka
      Mr. fico a real democrat western style - disgusting. The elites decide what is best for themselves and the people should pay for it without any rights. Sometimes I guess it is high time for a revolution in western world especially in the dictatorship EU.
    • Reply
      cast235
      They a\waking up to the TRUTH. E.U , NATO are terrorists organizations, that topple governments to railroad them in E.U NATO.
      The STOOGES that follow them, end with austerity, bail outs, and massive debts.
