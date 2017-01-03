Register
16:05 GMT +303 January 2017
Live
    Search
    German police officers gather near the Hauptbahnhof before New Year celebrations for 2017 in Cologne, Germany, December 31, 2016

    Germans Defend Cologne Police for Wariness of North Africans on New Year's Eve

    © REUTERS/ Wolfgang Rattay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    313610

    Cologne's police force is facing accusations of racism after screening hundreds of men who appeared to be of North African descent who arrived at the city's main train station on New Year's Eve. However, many have praised the operation for preventing a repeat of last year's crime wave.

    Police officers patrol in front of the main station of Cologne, Germany (File)
    © AP Photo/ Hermann J. Knippertz
    German Police Screen Hundreds of N Africans in Cologne During New Year Celebration
    The German police force in Cologne was accused of racism after it singled out hundreds of men who appeared to be of North African descent for additional security checks during Saturday's New Year's Eve celebrations.

    That evening, the state police of North Rhine-Westphalia tweeted that hundreds of “nafris” (North Africans) had been screened at the main railway station of Cologne, the state's largest city, where hundreds of women had reported a wave of sexual assaults and robberies during last year's celebrations.

    Civil liberties activists and several politicians were quick to criticise the police for engaging in racial profiling in its efforts to prevent a repeat of last year's crime wave.

    “This operation clearly used racial profiling,” Alexander Bosch of Amnesty International told the newspaper Rheinische Post.

    Speaking to the same newspaper, Green Party leader Simone Peter initially questioned the legality of the police operation, but later backtracked after the police operation won praise for preventing a repeat of last year's crime wave.

    “It is clear that the police acted quickly and prudently to prevent pre-arranged groups from carrying out renewed outbreaks of violence,” Peter wrote on her Facebook page, but renewed criticism of the police use of the term “Nafri.” 

    ​Criticism of the police operation as racial profiling is “an absurd and almost crazy debate,” SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel told Funke Media Group.

    “The police haven't done anything apart from describe reality with their profile of Nafri/North Africans,” Gabriel said.

    Deputy Chairman of Angela Merkel's CDU party in the German Bundestag Stephan Harbarth said that the police had taken the necessary precautions to prevent a repeat of last year's attacks, and called on Bundestag deputies to pass legislation in the coming months to declare the Maghreb countries safe countries of origin.

    “Would the Greens prefer that the police leave these groups and instead control grandparents traveling with their grandchildren? This contradicts every life experience,” Harbarth told the Rheinische Post.

    99% of the perpetrators in Cologne were Nafri. When the police strictly controls these groups during New Year's Eve 2016 it's racism? Get real, this Twitter user wrote.​

    On Monday, Cologne's Police Chief Jurgen Mathies rejected accusations of racism and told journalists that if the police hadn't acted, it is likely there would have been a repeat of last year's crime wave.

    “We looked very carefully at the way people were behaving that day, before the controls were carried out,” Mathies said, as reported by Sputnik Deutschland.

    “I was at the train station myself, and I can say that if we hadn't been so strict, similar events to what happened in 2016 would have been quite realistic.”

    Women hold up placards that read Mrs. Merkel: Where are you? What are you saying? This worries us! and Thanks (Cologne mayor Henriette) Reker!! Poor Cologne (R) during a protest in front of the Cologne Cathedral, Germany, January 5, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Wolfgang Rattay
    'Beyond Description': Leaked Police Report Reveals Horrific Details of Cologne Sex Attacks
    Mathies added that the police remain concerned by the arrival of hundreds of young men from North Africa at Cologne railway station on the evening of December 31, and had been monitoring the social networks in an effort to prepare for the movement of people that night.

    “At the moment, however, we still don't have the intelligence to explain this phenomenon,” Mathies said.

    Federal police inspected trains arriving in large cities, and in some cases prevented groups of young men aged between 18 and 35 from arriving at their destination. In Cologne 1,700 state police officers were on duty to ensure security.

    A police spokesman said that 2,000 young men had been detected arriving at Cologne's main station and 800 young men had been detected arriving in Dusseldorf, the state capital of North Rhine-Westphalia. State police then investigated a further 650 individuals, 98 percent of whom were of North African descent.

    “We wanted to prevent a situation like 2015,” the spokesman said.

    On New Year's Eve 2015, more than 1,000 young men of North African and Arab appearance gathered in smaller gangs around the main train station in Cologne and carried out a wave of sex attacks and robberies, directed against women. According to the Cologne prosecutor's office, more than 1,200 people were victims of crime during the event in the city last year, including 648 victims of sexual assault.

    In October it was reported that 22 defendants are facing trial for their part in the crimes: ten Algerians, nine Moroccans, one Iraqi, one Libyan and one Tunisian. So far just six perpetrators have been convicted. One received a 480 euro ($498) fine and the others received prison sentences, mostly suspended, ranging between six months and one year and nine months, Die Welt reported.

    Similar outbreaks of criminality were recorded last New Year's Eve in other German cities, including Hamburg and Bielefeld, and police there also took extra measures to ensure safety this year. According to Germany's Federal Criminal Office, 1,200 women across Germany were sexually assaulted during public celebrations at New Year's Eve last year, and at least 2,000 men were involved in the assaults.

    Related:

    German Interior Minister Proposes Construction of Deportation Centers
    Bavarian Police Warn Fake Story About Rape by Migrant Making Rounds in Germany
    Germany Received More Asylum Applications Than Other EU States in 2016
    Tags:
    accusations, racism, police, Cologne sex attacks, German Police, Germany, Cologne
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      Africa for Africans. All else get out, unless invited. The same goes for Europe.
    • Reply
      double bonus
      [where hundreds of women had reported a wave of sexual assaults and robberies during last year's celebrations.]
      [Civil liberties activists and several politicians were quick to criticise the police for engaging in racial profiling in its efforts to prevent a repeat of last year's crime wave. “This operation clearly used racial profiling,” Alexander Bosch of Amnesty International told the newspaper Rheinische Post.]

      Unless these sexual assaults and robberies also happened every year before last year; if they are in any way unusual and the result of the presence of N. Africans; then this represents police efficiency, and the people making so-called "racist profiling charges" have to realize they are part of the problem, and that's just too bad.

      Maybe it is better to celebrate the success of the police this year, and find better political causes to pursue, than defending foreign criminals raping your own women.

      ​[Criticism of the police operation as racial profiling is “an absurd and almost crazy debate,” SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel told Funke Media Group.]
      [“Would the Greens prefer that the police leave these groups and instead control grandparents traveling with their grandchildren? This contradicts every life experience,” Harbarth told the Rheinische Post.]

      Yes, that is the Green's goal! For the North Africans to rape and rob as many German women as possible, and for the police to waste their time punishing and controlling grandparents traveling with their grandchildren as a result, while letting the North Africans run wild committing as many crimes unpunished as possible!

      That is EXACTLY what happens in the US. Blacks get away with unlimited crimes, while whites are punished by both the crimes themselves, and the anti-racist false accusations, blaming the white victims as the problem, instead of the black perpetrators.

      The Germans need to take better control of their media narrative, and discredit these Green Party idiots, before they deliberately destroy their country with anti-racist political correctness rules.
    • Reply
      napravobg
      The attacks and whole financial & cultural destabilisation/ migration plan is funded co-ordinated and controlled. The police intelligence just pretend they don't know it's Soros' NGO's because they've been told to ignore it.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok