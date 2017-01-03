Swiss Police Declare Manhunt for Gunman After Officers Shot

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Swiss police announced on Tuesday a hunt for a gunman in the northeastern town of Rehetobel after he shot two officers during a house search.

"The attacker is currently on the run and can be armed. Police are searching for him. The fugitive is considered dangerous," police said.

The 33-year-old opened fire at police shortly after 9 a.m. local time (08:00 GMT). Two police officers suffered injuries and were airlifted to a hospital, the official statement said.