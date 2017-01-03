Register
13:46 GMT +303 January 2017
    Security personnel use umbrellas to protect Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman, center, during his speech commemorating the 1989 anti-communist Velvet Revolution in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Nov. 17, 2014

    Slap on a Wrist: Court Rules That Pelting Czech President With Eggs Not a Crime

    Prague 2 district court ruled that the man who pelted Czech President with eggs in 2014 did not commit a crime.

    During a rally held on November 17, 2014, on the 25th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution, Czech President Milos Zeman who was attending the event got pelted with eggs as scores of people in attendance booed and jeered at the head of state in protest of his foreign policy.

    Two people apparently responsible for this act were quickly detained by police, though one of them was soon released – cleared of all charges.

    The Prague 2 district administration initially ruled that the perpetrator’s actions were neither a crime nor a misdemeanor, but later reversed its decision and ordered the police to further investigate the incident.

    According to Česká televise (Czech Television), the case was submitted to the Prague 2 district court in October 2016, which now ruled that throwing eggs at the head of state is a misdemeanor, but not a crime.

    Earlier Jiří Ovčáček, spokesman for President Zeman, publicly declared that the presidential administration won’t interfere with the investigation and does not intend to demand punishment for the president’s assailant.

    It should be noted that in November 2016 a group of Czech MPs from the ruling and opposition parties alike proposed to adopt a law making it a criminal offense to publicly insult the head of state. However, a subsequent barrage of criticism from prominent Czech politicians and public figures prompted the draft law’s authors to revoke their support for the initiative that former Justice Minister Jiří Pospíšil branded a "return to the communist times."

      marcanhalt
      I will bet my last piece of bacon that there were a lot of chicken breathing a sigh of relief over this one. That phrase "further investigation" had all the tenets of who aided and abetted in this matter..
