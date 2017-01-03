Slap on a Wrist: Court Rules That Pelting Czech President With Eggs Not a Crime

© AP Photo/ GLOBE NEWSWIRE US Global Hawk Drones to Begin Flying Over Czech Republic for Intel Gathering

During a rally held on November 17, 2014, on the 25th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution, Czech President Milos Zeman who was attending the event got pelted with eggs as scores of people in attendance booed and jeered at the head of state in protest of his foreign policy.

Two people apparently responsible for this act were quickly detained by police, though one of them was soon released – cleared of all charges.

The Prague 2 district administration initially ruled that the perpetrator’s actions were neither a crime nor a misdemeanor, but later reversed its decision and ordered the police to further investigate the incident.

According to Česká televise (Czech Television), the case was submitted to the Prague 2 district court in October 2016, which now ruled that throwing eggs at the head of state is a misdemeanor, but not a crime.

Earlier Jiří Ovčáček, spokesman for President Zeman, publicly declared that the presidential administration won’t interfere with the investigation and does not intend to demand punishment for the president’s assailant.

It should be noted that in November 2016 a group of Czech MPs from the ruling and opposition parties alike proposed to adopt a law making it a criminal offense to publicly insult the head of state. However, a subsequent barrage of criticism from prominent Czech politicians and public figures prompted the draft law’s authors to revoke their support for the initiative that former Justice Minister Jiří Pospíšil branded a "return to the communist times."