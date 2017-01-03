–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)As many as 74 percent of those polled by the local Sky News channel said the June 23 referendum left the country divided, while seven percent said they felt more united.

Fifty-seven percent of respondents said they had become more racist as a nation, whereas six percent told the pollster the United Kingdom was a less racist place. Thirty-one percent noticed no change.

Asked whether the UK government was faring well in negotiating the EU exit, slightly less than a half replied it was doing a bad job, with 11 percent describing it as good, while the rest said neither.

Only 22 percent of respondents expect the terms of UK’s deal with Brussels to be good when the negotiating completes in over two years. Forty-two percent think it will be a bad deal.

The poll also found that Britons were generally gloomier than a year ago, with 67 percent saying they were less happy a as nation and just eight percent saying more.

The United Kingdom has until the end of this March to trigger the Brexit process, which will set the clock ticking on formal negotiations with the rest of the European Union, expected to last two years.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!