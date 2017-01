© AFP 2016/ MAURICE MCDONALD UK Soldier Dies in Iraq in Non-Combat Incident

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The incident occurred at around 6pm local time on Monday, January 2.

"Around 6pm this evening, during a pre-planned policing operation near to the M62 in Huddersfield a police firearm was discharged and a man has died," the statement read.

The case has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

No further details have been provided.