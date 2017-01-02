Register
2 January 2017
    Four Dutch F-16 Jets Arrive in Lithuania for NATO Air Policing Mission

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Kovalev
    Europe
    117312

    Four F-16 Fighting Falcon multirole fighters of the Netherlands’ Air Force landed at Lithuania’s Siauliai airbase to take over NATO’s air policing mission in the Baltic states from January 5, the country’s Defense Ministry said Monday.

    VILNIUS (Sputnik) — NATO air police mission in Lithuania has been conducted by four French fighter jets Mirage 2000 since September 2016 while several German Eurofighter Typhoon jets are carrying out the mission from Estonian base.

    "From January 5, 120 servicemen of the Netherlands’ Air Force from Leeuwarden and Vokel airbases will take over from the French Air Force NATO’s air policing mission in the Baltic states," the ministry said in a statement.

    Lithuanian soldiers raise the NATO and Lithuanian flags during a ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of Lithuania joining the NATO military alliance, in Vilnius on March 29, 2014.
    © AFP 2016/ Peter Malukas
    Some 400 Lithuanian Troops Set to Begin NATO Service in January
    The Defense Ministry added that Netherlands’ Air Forces conducted the NATO’s air policing mission in Lithuania in 2005 for the first time. Four Dutch fighter jets had been carrying out the mission in Poland between September and December 2014.

    The Baltic states do not have the aircraft fleet to conduct air policing missions, therefore NATO jets are entrusted with responsibility to ensure security in the airspace since April 2004.

