Russian MP Calls on Berlin to React to Kiev March in Honor of Nazi Collaborator

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, thousands of supporters of the Ukrainian nationalist party Svoboda (Freedom) participated in a torchlight parade in Kiev's city center dedicated to the 108th anniversary of Bandera's birthday.

"[We are] waiting for a reaction of the German authorities regarding the march in honor of Bandera in Kiev. Do they know in Berlin that Bandera was [Adolf] Hitler’s ally? Silence is equivalent to consent," Pushkov wrote on his Twitter account.

Bandera was a Ukrainian nationalist leader who collaborated with Nazi Germany during World War II and was responsible for numerous atrocities against civilians as a leader of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), whose activities are prohibited in Russia.