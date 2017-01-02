Russian MP Calls on Berlin to React to Kiev March in Honor of Nazi Collaborator

"[We are] waiting for a reaction of the German authorities regarding the march in honor of Bandera in Kiev. Do they know in Berlin that Bandera was [Adolf] Hitler’s ally? Silence is equivalent to consent," Pushkov wrote on his Twitter account.
Bandera was a Ukrainian nationalist leader who collaborated with Nazi Germany during World War II and was responsible for numerous atrocities against civilians as a leader of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), whose activities are prohibited in Russia.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete why should berlin react. they don't react in their own country.
basho