Register
18:04 GMT +302 January 2017
Live
    Search
    France needs to better protect its sovereignty at maritime borders amid cross-border drug trafficking and an inflow of undocumented migrants, Vice President of the French far-right National Front party Florian Philippot said Monday in a statement.

    France Needs to Better Protect Maritime Borders Amid Migrant Inflow

    © AFP 2016/ FREDERICK FLORIN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 13 0 0

    France needs to better protect its sovereignty at maritime borders amid cross-border drug trafficking and an inflow of undocumented migrants, Vice President of the French far-right National Front party Florian Philippot said Monday in a statement.

    Thierry Mariani
    © AFP 2016/ VASILY MAXIMOV
    French Republicans See No Threat From Socialists, National Front at Elections - Lawmaker
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the National Front member, the current socialist government has weakened the maritime border security, so faster delivery of new vessels is needed, as well as the deployment of new drones and planes.

    "This situation is unbearable on an enormous territory of 11 million of square kilometers [approximately 4.2 million square miles] and filled with considerable resources: the number of breaches is growing, the drug trafficking is flourishing, and illegal immigration is speeding up. The sovereignty of France has to be reaffirmed urgently!" Philippot said in a statement.

    Philippot also stressed the importance of increasing the country's defense budget.

    In December 2016, Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces Gen. Pierre de Villiers urged French government to increase military spending to the 2 percent of GDP, as required by NATO. French President Francois Hollande said later in December that France had the necessary resources to boost its military expenditure.

    According to NATO July 2016 figures, France was spending 1.78 percent of its GDP on defense.

    Related:

    Claims That France's National Front Receives Money From Kremlin 'Utter Nonsense'
    French PM Valls Says Front National’s Le Pen Can Win Presidential Election
    France's National Front Party Uses Trump Method of Lies to Be Elected - Senator
    Tags:
    migrants, French National Front Party, Florian Philippot, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russia's Largest Car Manufacturer Celebrates 85 Years of Service
    Russia's Largest Car Manufacturer Celebrates 85 Years of Service
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok