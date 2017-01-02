OSCE Chairman to Visit Donbass on January 3-4 - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

"Ukraine's Foreign Minster Pavlo Klimkin and acting OSCE Chairman, Austria's Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz will pay a working visit to Donetsk region," the statement said.
On January 1, Austria assumed the chairmanship in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, with Kurz becoming the acting chairman of the Organization.
Kiev launched a special military operation in Ukraine’s southeast in April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new Ukrainian authorities, which came to power as a result of a coup.
In February 2015, the two sides agreed to a ceasefire after talks brokered by the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine – the so-called Normandy Format – in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, with the OSCE tasked to monitor the situation in the conflict zone.
