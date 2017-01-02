Register
15:02 GMT +302 January 2017
Live
    Search
    EU Should Slow Down Ukraine Discussions Amid Donbass Conflict

    Dashed Hopes: EU Wanted to 'Break Ukraine Away From Russia, Not Integrate It'

    © Flickr/ Viktor Kovalenko
    Europe
    Get short URL
    181573211

    Kiev blames France for delaying the implementation of a visa-free policy for Ukrainian citizens. Sputnik discussed the issue with Xavier Moreau, a French military expert and a founding member of Stratpol, an independent think-tank based in Slovakia that focuses on international relations and security policy.

    “There are many countries in the EU that want the visa regime to stay. They fear that lifting the visa regime could lead to an influx of migrants, including many young Ukrainians who are dodging the draft at home. France doesn’t want this, neither do many other [EU] countries,” he said.

    Xavier Moreau recalled the recent vote in the Netherlands against Ukraine’s proposed association with the European Union and said that Poland and many other EU countries did not wish to see Ukrainian migrants coming in.

    “We know perfectly well that with the visas gone the Ukrainians will not go to Romania, they will go to Germany and France and this will certainly create a lot of problems for these two countries if they agree to let them in,” he emphasized.

    Monument of Independence of Ukraine on Independence Square in Kiev
    © Sputnik/ Evgenia Novozhenina
    AfD Official: Too Early to Abolish Visas Between EU, 'Unstable' Ukraine, Georgia
    When asked about the EU’s apparent reluctance to become too chummy with Ukraine and Georgia, Xavier Moreau quoted [European Commission President] Jean-Claude Juncker as saying that the EU will not accept any new members in the next five years.

    “The EU is no longer able to take in people, let alone new members. Only eight of the 27 EU countries are now paying [for the intake of migrants and new members] and they have no money left to accept anyone else.”

    “The EU was used to make these poor Ukrainians believe that this was opening grand prospects for them. In fact, the idea was to break Ukraine away from Russia, not to integrate it into the EU. The offer of EU association made them during the Maidan [coup] made no mention of any such thing. Neither did it offer them visa-free travel to the EU. What EU diplomats promised was a lie,” Xavier Moreau said in conclusion.

    On December 15, the European Parliament approved a mechanism that would allow for the suspension of visa-free regimes with Ukraine and Georgia, removing the last obstacle to the implementation of the policy.

    This handout picture taken and released by the Ukrainian presidential press-service shows President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (R) and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko embracing prior their talks in Brussels on August 27, 2015.
    © AFP 2016/ Michail Palinchak
    EU 'Breaking Its Promises' By Promoting Visa-Free Regime for Ukraine, Georgia
    However, the consideration of this issue by the European Parliament has been postponed for an indefinite period of time.

    The President of the European Parliament, Martin Schulz, earlier said that France, Italy, Germany, Belgium and some other EU countries were not ready to go ahead with visa liberalization for Ukrainian citizens.

    Ukraine and Georgia are seeking greater integration with the West, but have been frustrated with the pace of EU moves to bring them closer.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    AfD Official: Too Early to Abolish Visas Between EU, 'Unstable' Ukraine, Georgia
    Several EU States Not Ready to Abolish Visas With Corrupt Ukraine – Source
    Tags:
    postponement, lies, accusations, visa-free regime, European Commission, European Parliament, EU, Xavier Moreau, Martin Schultz, Jean-Claude Juncker, Ukraine, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      basho
      "EU will not accept any new members in the next five years."

      optomistic, aren't you? in 5yrs there won't be an EU.
    • Reply
      copius
      Ukraine will be going back to Russia.
      All Kiev terrorists will be dead.
    • Reply
      Zoanthropy
      Germany still the largest trouble maker in Europe & their Belgium henchmen.

      Gas Gas Gas is the EU motive.
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      The EU is collapsing and so is the futile hopes of the Nazi junta and it´s supporters in the ukraine and the US that put them in power is no more. The ukraine that never was anyway, will indeed go back to were it belong, and suddenly the Nazis will go up in smoke.
    • Reply
      Zoanthropyin reply toMikhas(Show commentHide comment)
      Mikhas, fingers crossed.
    • Reply
      choticastile
      Hope ordinary Ukies rescue their future from the imbeciles bent on destroying the brilliant future, they'd undoubtedly have with the Russian Federation. But the real genuine Ukrainians will have to take to the street en-masse to achieve this ... that is in my humble opinion... Hope they do just that!
    • Reply
      choticastilein reply toZoanthropy(Show commentHide comment)
      Zoanthropy, And even more fingers crossed! May all have a New Year that although it may start off rough, soon turns into a happy one!
    • Reply
      napravobgin reply tochoticastile(Show commentHide comment)
      choticastile, I think that you don't recognise that many in Banderastan have been taught from school to Uni, that Bandera was a hero. Some in Novorossiya also believe this, and the predominant feeling is against Putin for his ;invasions' and Russia for preventing their access to the EU 'land of wealth, vastly increased salaries and easy jobs'.. They believed in the illusion, and believe Russia denied them access to it.
    • Reply
      anne00mariein reply tobasho(Show commentHide comment)
      basho, Fingers crossed and even nicer if we end 2017 minus the EU.
    • Reply
      Zoanthropy
      Get rid of this ridiculous EU flag.
    • Reply
      JPH
      European Neighborhood Policy aims to create a periphery of dependent non-member states at whatever the cost to these states.
      www.spiegel.de/international/europe/war-in-ukraine-a-result-of-misunderstandings-between-europe-and-
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russia's Largest Car Manufacturer Celebrates 85 Years of Service
    Russia's Largest Car Manufacturer Celebrates 85 Years of Service
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok