Dashed Hopes: EU Wanted to 'Break Ukraine Away From Russia, Not Integrate It'

“There are many countries in the EU that want the visa regime to stay. They fear that lifting the visa regime could lead to an influx of migrants, including many young Ukrainians who are dodging the draft at home. France doesn’t want this, neither do many other [EU] countries,” he said.
Xavier Moreau recalled the recent vote in the Netherlands against Ukraine’s proposed association with the European Union and said that Poland and many other EU countries did not wish to see Ukrainian migrants coming in.
“We know perfectly well that with the visas gone the Ukrainians will not go to Romania, they will go to Germany and France and this will certainly create a lot of problems for these two countries if they agree to let them in,” he emphasized.
“The EU is no longer able to take in people, let alone new members. Only eight of the 27 EU countries are now paying [for the intake of migrants and new members] and they have no money left to accept anyone else.”
“The EU was used to make these poor Ukrainians believe that this was opening grand prospects for them. In fact, the idea was to break Ukraine away from Russia, not to integrate it into the EU. The offer of EU association made them during the Maidan [coup] made no mention of any such thing. Neither did it offer them visa-free travel to the EU. What EU diplomats promised was a lie,” Xavier Moreau said in conclusion.
On December 15, the European Parliament approved a mechanism that would allow for the suspension of visa-free regimes with Ukraine and Georgia, removing the last obstacle to the implementation of the policy.
The President of the European Parliament, Martin Schulz, earlier said that France, Italy, Germany, Belgium and some other EU countries were not ready to go ahead with visa liberalization for Ukrainian citizens.
Ukraine and Georgia are seeking greater integration with the West, but have been frustrated with the pace of EU moves to bring them closer.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 5 | Edit | Delete "EU will not accept any new members in the next five years." Reply | 4 | Edit | Delete Ukraine will be going back to Russia. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Germany still the largest trouble maker in Europe & their Belgium henchmen. Reply | 5 | Edit | Delete The EU is collapsing and so is the futile hopes of the Nazi junta and it´s supporters in the ukraine and the US that put them in power is no more. The ukraine that never was anyway, will indeed go back to were it belong, and suddenly the Nazis will go up in smoke. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Mikhas, fingers crossed. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Hope ordinary Ukies rescue their future from the imbeciles bent on destroying the brilliant future, they'd undoubtedly have with the Russian Federation. But the real genuine Ukrainians will have to take to the street en-masse to achieve this ... that is in my humble opinion... Hope they do just that! Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Zoanthropy, And even more fingers crossed! May all have a New Year that although it may start off rough, soon turns into a happy one! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete choticastile, I think that you don't recognise that many in Banderastan have been taught from school to Uni, that Bandera was a hero. Some in Novorossiya also believe this, and the predominant feeling is against Putin for his ;invasions' and Russia for preventing their access to the EU 'land of wealth, vastly increased salaries and easy jobs'.. They believed in the illusion, and believe Russia denied them access to it. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete basho, Fingers crossed and even nicer if we end 2017 minus the EU. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Get rid of this ridiculous EU flag. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete European Neighborhood Policy aims to create a periphery of dependent non-member states at whatever the cost to these states.
basho
optomistic, aren't you? in 5yrs there won't be an EU.
copius
All Kiev terrorists will be dead.
Zoanthropy
Gas Gas Gas is the EU motive.
Mikhas
Zoanthropyin reply toMikhas(Show commentHide comment)
choticastile
choticastilein reply toZoanthropy(Show commentHide comment)
napravobgin reply tochoticastile(Show commentHide comment)
anne00mariein reply tobasho(Show commentHide comment)
Zoanthropy
JPH
www.spiegel.de/international/europe/war-in-ukraine-a-result-of-misunderstandings-between-europe-and-