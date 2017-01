MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Telegraph reported Sunday citing the figures of the country's Defense Ministry that 2016 marks the first year without a death of a single soldier, sailor or pilot during operations since 1968.

Such a situation could be a result of both end of the United Kingdom's fighting in Afghanistan and unwillingness of country's politicians to use the armed forces during combat missions, the newspaper added.

According to the daily, the last UK servicemen, who were killed in the line of duty, died in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan in October 2015.