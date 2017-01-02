© AFP 2016/ KAREN MINASYAN Armenia Violates Karabakh Ceasefire 35 Times Over Last 24 Hours – Azerbaijan Military

YEREVAN (Sputnik) — Front units of the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army are in control of the situation and continue to carry out their combat duty, the ministry added, noting that the violations were not met with response fire.

"Early on January 2, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire agreement 30 times along the line of contact between Karabakh and Azerbaijani forces. Over 300 shots from weapons of varying caliber were fired at Armenian positions over this period of time," the ministry said in a statement.

The violence in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up on April 2. Baku and Yerevan accused each other of provoking hostilities that led to multiple deaths on each side. The sides agreed to a ceasefire on April 5, but clashes have continued.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh began in 1988, when the autonomous region sought to secede from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic, before proclaiming independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. The warring sides agreed to a cessation of hostilities in 1994.

