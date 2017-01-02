French Police Detain Over 450 People on New Year's Eve - Interior Ministry

© AFP 2016/ CARL DE SOUZA Man in Brazil Kills Ex-wife, Son, At Least Ten More at New Year's Eve Party

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the ministry, over 100,000 law enforcement officials had ensured security in the country on the night of Saturday to Sunday.

"During the night, police officers along with the gendarmerie staff have detained 454 people, 301 of them have been taken into custody," the statement said.

The statement added that at the same time there were 650 cases of arson attacks on cars across the country in 2016, in comparison with 602 similar cases in 2015.