French Police Detain Over 450 People on New Year's Eve - Interior Ministry

"During the night, police officers along with the gendarmerie staff have detained 454 people, 301 of them have been taken into custody," the statement said.
The statement added that at the same time there were 650 cases of arson attacks on cars across the country in 2016, in comparison with 602 similar cases in 2015.
