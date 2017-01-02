Four Potential Daesh Terrorists Arrive in Germany From Iraq's Mosul - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Four Islamic State (Daesh) terrorists could have arrived in Germany from the Iraqi city of Mosul, media reported Monday.

According to the Bild news outlet, the German law enforcement authorities received the relevant information from the Austrian colleagues.

The Austrian law enforcement agencies also shared names of extremists, entered Germany via territory of Greece in early December.

The terrorist threat in Germany remains high after a truck rammed into a crowd at a Christmas market in the center of Berlin on December 19, killing 12 people and injuring almost 50 others. The suspected perpetrator, 24-year-old Tunisian citizen Anis Amri, was shot dead a few days later by police in Milan, Italy. Amri was suspected of having links to the Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in Russia, though his family denied any connection.