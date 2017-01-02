Denmark Police Arrest Daughter of Suspended South Korean President's Friend

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Yonhap news agency, the South Korean National Police Agency received a notification from the Dutch law enforcement authorities that 20-year-old Chung Yoo-ra was arrested on charges of illegal stay. Seoul is collaborating with Copenhagen on the issue of Chung's repatriation.

The South Korean authorities have been seeking for Chung's arrest for her alleged involvement in the corruption scandal. She is suspected of receiving undue favors from Seoul-based Ewha Womans University due to her mother's close ties to the president.

Political scandal around the president broke out in late October when media reported that Park allowed Choi, her friend and "shadow adviser," who held no official post, to edit her speeches thus letting her influence the country's policy. Moreover, Choi is accused of pressuring South Korean big corporations and extorting money from them for her non-commercial funds.

On December 9, the South Korean parliament voted in favor of starting the process of impeachment against the embattled leader over the "shadow adviser" scandal involving Park's associate Choi Soon-sil. The decision is now with the country's Constitutional Court. The country's Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn has become acting president until the constitutional court approves or rejects his appointment.