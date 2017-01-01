Interpol Offers Turkey Full Support in Investigation of Istanbul Club Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Global police cooperation agency Interpol on Sunday offered Turkey its help in the investigation of the deadly attack which took place in the early hours of the day at a club in Istanbul.

INTERPOL condemns terrorist attack in #Istanbul and offers full support to Turkish authorities — INTERPOL (@INTERPOL_HQ) 1 января 2017 г.

​The Reina nightclub in Istanbul's Besiktas district was attacked during New Year's eve celebrations by a man who was talking in Arabic. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle. The manhunt is underway.

At least 39 people were killed, including 16 foreigners, and 69 injured as a result of the attack , according to the Turkish Interior Ministry.

Interpol comprises 190 member countries and is tasked with the search for international and war criminals, tackling terrorism and organized crime and countering smuggling, drug trafficking, money laundering and intellectual property crime.

INTERPOL SG Stock: Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those killed and injured in #Istanbul attack — INTERPOL (@INTERPOL_HQ) 1 января 2017 г.

