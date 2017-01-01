Register
19:19 GMT +301 January 2017
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko examines a British-made Saxon armored personnel carrier with a Ukrainian weapon system while visiting a military base outside Kiev on April 4, 2015

    Freudian Slip? Poroshenko Speaks of 'Temporary Ukrainian Occupation' in Donbass

    © AFP 2016/ GENYA SAVILOV
    Speaking before Ukrainian troops and the residents of the city of Mariupol in the Kiev-controlled part of Donbass, President Petro Poroshenko said that "Ukrainian occupation is temporary," sending social media abuzz.

    "Dear compatriots! The Ukrainian occupation is temporary. We will certainly reunite. Ukraine is indivisible. Glory to Ukraine," he said meaning those in the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

    It remains unclear whether the "occupation" remark was a mere blooper as the video of the speech was uploaded on the president's official Facebook account [the "occupation" part starts at 19:36]. Social media users could not let this phrase pass unnoticed, arguing whether it was just a Freudian slip or acknowledgement of Kiev's destructive approach to the breakaway regions.

    We know not what is good until we have lost it: Mikheil Saakashvili, who actively supported the Euromaidan turmoil that toppled President Viktor Yanukovych, now asserted that it will take 20 years to reach the social level of Yanukovych's Ukraine.
    © AFP 2016/ SHAKH AIVAZOV
    Saakashvili: 20 Years Needed to Reach Social Level of Yanukovych’s Ukraine
    The Donbass conflict erupted in April 2014 as a local counter-reaction to the West-sponsored Maidan coup in Kiev that had toppled legitimate President Viktor Yanukovych in February. Residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions held independence referendums and proclaimed the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Kiev has since been conducting a military operation, encountering stiff local resistance.

    But not by shells and bullets alone. In summer 2014, Kiev stopped paying pensions, salaries and wages to the residents of the Donbass republics. In November 2014, Poroshenko signed the Ukrainian Security Council's decision to withdraw state-sponsored institutions from the regions and halt banks' ability to operate there.

    Donetsk and Lugansk residents branded it as genocide and economic blockade choking the local population including retirees and children. 

    An old resident of Donetsk in an apartment of the house damaged in shelling.
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    'Freeze Them to Death?' Kiev Cuts Off Gas to Donetsk, Luhansk - LPR
    In spring 2015, the governments of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics started paying pensions, salaries and wages on their own, taking on social obligations.

    With Donbass independence supporters considering Ukrainian troops as occupants, and Kiev's short-sighted aggressive policy of trying to rebuild burned bridges through violence and economic restrictions (stick-and-stick approach, so to speak), Poroshenko's words may not raise too many eyebrows.

    In his trip to the Donbass conflict zone, the Ukrainian leader was accompanied by a group of US senators: John McCain, Lindsey Graham and Amy Klobuchar.

    ​Poroshenko presented McCain, who has been a top cheerleader for supplying Kiev with lethal arms, with a domestically created assault rifle; however, Lenta.ru argued the weapon is in essence a clone of the Israeli TAR-21, and some of its components are manufactured in the Middle-Eastern country.

      marcanhalt
      Politics is a matter of getting things done for the people you serve. We don't have to point out where "getting things done" for only those at the top of the food chain, and not even trickling down, has made politics look ugly.

      For Trump, there will be the challenge of not making things look too simple. And, thank God, we have McCain and Graham to see that does not happen. His challenge with them is not to curry them, make them think, "You know, there was a time when this could have been me." The point here is, don't leave McCain in the Oval Office alone or you just might find him with his feet up.

      Petro is a pimp, even the whore himself. He will do anything to stay in power, even to the point of giving away toy rifles to toy soldiers. In doing so, he is saying to the uniformed, "They are with us! How can we fail?" Trump needs to drive a decisive wedge between this kind of thinking, and it must be done in such a way that even the blowhard McCain, et all., gets the message.
    • Reply
      md74
      The Hanoi hilton singing bird among the usefull idiots willing to die for nothing.
