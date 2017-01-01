Le Pen to Borrow $6.3Mln From Father's Company to Finance Presidential Campaign

Marine Le Pen will borrow the sum gradually, by installments, David Rachline said, as cited by Le Parisien newspaper on Saturday.
Jean-Marie Le Pen had been the leader of the National Front since its creation in 1972 until 2011. In 2015, he was suspended and later expelled from the party he co-founded. Marine Le Pen has been the president of the party since then.
The French will elect a successor to incumbent President Francois Hollande in two rounds of voting in April and May 2017.
