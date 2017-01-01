German Police Screen Hundreds of N Africans in Cologne

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On 2016 New Year's Eve, hundreds of women in Cologne were robbed, threatened and sexually assaulted by small groups of aggressive men, mostly of Arab and North African origin. A total of 333 suspects have been identified with 87 being accused of sexual assault.

​Happening now in #Cologne central station: police blocking exits, taking groups of people for documents checks. pic.twitter.com/cdcoc3sPKR

— Dana Regev (@Dana_Regev) 31 декабря 2016 г.

​Germany has been the key destination for thousands of refugees and immigrants coming to Europe since the start of 2015. Last year, the country registered over a million asylum applications, nearly five times more than the number registered in 2014, according to the interior ministry’s estimates.