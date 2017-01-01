Queen Elizabeth II to Miss New Year’s Church Service Due to Heavy Cold

LONDON (Sputnik) — She has already missed the Christmas Day service at her Norfolk estate.

"Her Majesty The Queen will not attend Sunday worship at Sandringham today," the spokesperson said as quoted by The Telegraph newspaper.

The queen is not attending the worship "as she is still recuperating from a heavy cold," according to the spokeswoman.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!