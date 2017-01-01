US Global Hawk Drones to Begin Flying Over Czech Republic for Intel Gathering

© AP Photo/ Northrop Grumman via U.S. Navy, Erik Hildebrandt US Air Force Test-Flies Intelligence Sensor on Global Hawk Drone

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Czech government approved the overflight of its territory by NATO drones, as long as their surveillance and arms systems are switched off, earlier in October.

The Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk is 14 meters (45.9 feet) long, with wing span of 40 meters and weight of 6,781 kilograms (14,949 pounds). Its flying range is nearly 23,000 kilometers (14,291 miles), giving it an ability to survey up to 100,000 square kilometers.