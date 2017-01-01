Red Cross Distributed Over 3,000 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid in LPR in 2016

LUGANSK (Sputnik) — The ICRC humanitarian aid includes food kits, personal care products, medicines and construction materials, according to the press service.

”In 2016 the ICRC distributed a total of 3,179 tons of various humanitarian aid for the residents of Luhansk and its districts,” the press service said.

Ukraine’s southeastern regions of Donetsk and Lugansk have been severely affected by Kiev’s special military operation, launched in April 2014. The operation was a response to local residents' refusal to recognize the new coup-installed government in the country.

