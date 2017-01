MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The legislation has been approved on December 15 and will not be applied to the cases of service in a country of the second citizenship.

If individuals started their foreign military service before January 1, 2017, the restrictions would apply from January 1, 2018.

Under the bill, Latvian non-citizens are also banned from foreign military service.

