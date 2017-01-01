Amendments on Dismissing 'Disloyal' Teachers Come Into Force in Latvia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On November 10, the Latvian government transferred to the country’s government the amendments, proposed by Education Minister Karlis Sadurskis, which specify the cases where teachers could be fired from their positions if they were found to be disloyal to the state.

"It is clear to [anyone] who has any logic and common sense that people who are disloyal to the constitution cannot work as teachers," Sadurskis said, speaking to the parliament.

Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis ratified the amendments in early December.