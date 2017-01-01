EU Foreign Policy Chief Mogherini Expresses Condolences Over Istanbul Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini expressed on Sunday condolences over the deadly terror attack in Istanbul and noted that the work on preventing such tragedies would be continued.
2017 starts with an attack in #Istanbul. Our thoughts are with victims and their loved ones. We continue to work to prevent these tragedies— Federica Mogherini (@FedericaMog) January 1, 2017
The nightclub Reina in the Besiktas district was reportedly attacked by a man in a Santa Claus costume, who was speaking Arabic. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle.
According to the Vasip Sahin, governor of the Istanbul province, at least 35 people were killed and 40 injured as a result of the attack.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also expressed on Sunday condolences over the deadly terror attack in the Turkish city of Istanbul.
Tragic start to 2017 in #Istanbul. My thoughts are w/ those affected by the attack on people celebrating New Year and w/ the Turkish people.— Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) January 1, 2017
