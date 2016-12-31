Register
17:32 GMT +331 December 2016
Live
    Search
    People walk over the Christmas market near the city hall in Berlin two days after a truck ran into the crowded Christmas market at the Breitscheidplatz in the city and killed several people

    Berlin to Strengthen Police on New Year's Eve 'to Prevent Negative Scenarios'

    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 24 0 0

    Increased security measures are being taken on New Year's Eve in Berlin and other German cities to ensure people’s safety. As police spokesman Thomas Neuendorf told Sputnik Germany, security measures are toughened every year and are not solely related to the recent terrorist attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.

    "We have already strengthened security measures after the last year's terrorist attacks in Paris and Belgium — in particular at the ‘New Year mile’ at the Brandenburg Gate. This year, additional concrete slabs will be installed there. Furthermore, more police cars will be deployed," Neuendorf told Sputnik Germany.

    German police provide security at the Brandenburg Gate, ahead of the upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations in Berlin, Germany December 27, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    German Police 'Feel Abandoned, Turning Away' From Traditional Political Parties
    According to the police spokesman, police will check the contents of the bags even more carefully than before. Moreover, large bags won’t be allowed to be taken to the fenced area.

    The security enhancement is partly connected with the last year’s sexual incidents in Cologne, when women were sexually assaulted by people of Arab-African origin during the New Year’s celebration.

    Although, in contrast to Cologne, the situation in Berlin was relatively quiet, Neuendorf said that the police are trying to take into account all possible scenarios.

    "Security forces are actively exchanging information with each other, and we do our best to prevent any negative scenarios. But we must understand one thing: it is impossible to fence the entire city. Unfortunately, we can’t guarantee 100% security," the police spokesman said.

    Anis Amri, a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin truck attack
    © AP Photo/
    Berlin Christmas Market Suspect Visited 15 Mosques Before Attack
    Local media reported earlier that about 1,700 police officers will ensure security during the New Year celebrations in the German capital amid the recent Berlin truck attack.

    According to the Bild newspaper, alongside with the police units the security measures during the New Year night in Berlin will be ensured by about 700 special forces’ personnel. The policemen will be reportedly provided with firearms and special equipment, including heavy vehicles.
    All in all, Neuendorf is optimistic about the New Year’s celebrations at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

    "This is one of the most well protected places in Berlin. In our view, there should be no doubts that the New Year celebrations will be happy and peaceful," he said.

    On December 19, a truck rammed into the crowd at a Christmas market in the center of Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others. The suspected perpetrator, 24-year-old Tunisian citizen Anis Amri, was shot dead a few days later by the police in Milan, Italy, after he was stopped for a routine check.

    According to a survey, 69% of Berlin residents are afraid of new attacks following the recent terrorist attack on a Christmas market in the German capital.

    Related:

    New Year's Cologne Attacks: Police Tried 'to Get Rid' of Complaining Women
    Court Awards Sentences to 2 Men Accused of New Year Cologne Sex Assaults
    Cologne Court to Try First Suspect in New Year's Eve Sexual Assaults Case
    Sexual Harassment in Cologne on New Year's Eve Prepared - Justice Minister
    Tags:
    New Year, security, Berlin, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Snow Maidens VS Santa Girls
    Russian Snow Maidens VS Santa Girls
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok