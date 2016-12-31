Register
31 December 2016
    French politician Francois Fillon, member of the conservative Les Republicains political party, delivers a speech at his campaign headquarters after partial results in the first round of the French center-right presidential primary election vote in Paris, France, November 20, 2016.

    Over 40% French Trust Candidate Macron, 31% Consider Fillon Trustworthy

    The French see former French Economy Minister and presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron as the most trustworthy politician, giving him 41 percent, new poll revealed.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the survey carried out by Harris Interactive pollster during December 27-29 among 1,010 adult French, former Prime Minister Alain Juppe came in second with 37 percent while another former Prime Minister and presidential candidate Francois Fillon scored the third place with 31 percent.

    Incumbent president Francois Hollande is seen as trustworthy by 25 percent.

    One of France's most popular politicians and once successful investment banker, 38-year-old Macron joined the Socialist government in 2014, left the ministry this summer, and has since sharply criticized Hollande's administration. Marcon stands as an independent candidate for the presidential election.

    Fillon became The Republicans party's nominee after winning against rival Juppe in November's primaries.

    The French will elect a successor to Hollande in two rounds of voting in April and May 2017. Fillon is expected to face right-wing National Front leader Marine Le Pen in the runoff.

    presidential election, Marine Le Pen, Francois Hollande, Francois Fillon
      Drain the swamp
      These fake kellner polls are fine to con garcon, but who is going to hang sarkozy and BHLs for this disaster that has descended upon Europe, with all the rubbish of Araby walking on its streets and raping its women with complete impunity??
      Zoanthropy
      The European Union is not a “Union” it has no common constitution, no common political goals and it is too diverse culturally and economically to be united under one currency, the euro, which has been a failure from the beginning,
