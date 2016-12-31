Over 40% French Trust Candidate Macron, 31% Consider Fillon Trustworthy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the survey carried out by Harris Interactive pollster during December 27-29 among 1,010 adult French, former Prime Minister Alain Juppe came in second with 37 percent while another former Prime Minister and presidential candidate Francois Fillon scored the third place with 31 percent.

Incumbent president Francois Hollande is seen as trustworthy by 25 percent.

One of France's most popular politicians and once successful investment banker, 38-year-old Macron joined the Socialist government in 2014, left the ministry this summer, and has since sharply criticized Hollande's administration. Marcon stands as an independent candidate for the presidential election.

Fillon became The Republicans party's nominee after winning against rival Juppe in November's primaries.

The French will elect a successor to Hollande in two rounds of voting in April and May 2017. Fillon is expected to face right-wing National Front leader Marine Le Pen in the runoff.

