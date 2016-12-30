German Police 'Feel Abandoned, Turning Away' From Traditional Political Parties

Deputy Chairman of the police trade union, Ewald Gerk, reaffirmed this position in an interview with Sputnik Germany, saying that the main reasons behind this trend are frustration and the lack of money.

"I have the same feeling as Mr. Grün," Gerk told Sputnik. "When we talk to people, you see that they become more and more disappointed in traditional parties."

Salary is one of the main factors that have caused dissatisfaction among police staff as the set rate is not a subject to indexation.

"Honestly, people feel abandoned," Gerk said, adding that most police officers have to work overtime. "The combination of family and career is not as easy as suggested by politicians."

"I understand why people are turning away from traditional parties. They do not feel that they are appreciated," he stressed.

Earlier, Gerk also noted that the German police is lacking staff and can do nothing to prevent future terrorist attacks in the country.

"What sense does it make that there are cameras on every corner, but the pictures themselves are analyzed much later? We need more forces, so that in case of emergency we could help the victims immediately — and not in a few days, when the video will be examined," he said.

On December 19, a truck rammed into the crowd at a Christmas market in the center of Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others. The suspected perpetrator, 24-year-old Tunisian citizen Anis Amri, was shot dead a few days later by the police in Milan, Italy, after he was stopped for a routine check.According to a recent survey carried out by Forsa, 69% of Berlin residents are afraid of new attacks following the recent terrorist attack on the Christmas market in the German capital.

