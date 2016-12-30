US Senator McCain Meets Lithuanian Prime Minister, Reaffirms NATO Support

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — During the visit, McCain also spoke to the students at Vilniaus University about existing global challenges.

"Great visiting Lithuania[n] Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis in Vilnius and reaffirming our strong NATO alliance," McCain said in a message on Twitter.

​McCain is accompanied by US Senator Lindsey Graham on a tour to the Baltic countries and will next visit Ukraine on December 30-31, according to media reports.