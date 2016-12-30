Register
17:17 GMT +330 December 2016
Live
    Search
    British flag

    No Black in the Union Jack: UK Employment Discrimination Rampant

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    17431

    Young people from black and Asian Muslims communities in the UK are more likely to end up out of work and face social immobility later in life despite achieving better school grades than their peers, a report has indicated - and the chair of the UK Social Mobility Commission has said the findings show Britain's social mobility promise is "broken."

    The study examined students' trajectories as they progressed through primary and secondary school through to sixth form and university and how attainment at school translates into the labor market — it found young people encounter barriers to social mobility at each stage, brought about by a combination of socioeconomic status, gender and ethnicity.

    ​For instance, 70 percent of children from lower income Chinese families were found to be highly likely to move on to higher education after secondary school, while 50 percent of Bangladeshi and 30 percent of black Caribbean youngsters accessed university. The numbers were far lower for white British kids, with only 10 percent continuing their education, but when the groups enter the workplace, ethnic minority groups are given fewer secure offers. 

    Misfit
    © Flickr/ Stefano Mortellaro
    'We Need to Build a Fair Society' - UK Report Reveals Severe Race Inequality

    Muslim women in particular were found to be affected by underlying workplace prejudices, especially in respect of obtaining jobs at managerial level or in professional occupations. Overall, Bangladeshi and Pakistani women are the lowest earners of all non-white ethnic groups.

    Alan Milburn MP, chair of parliament's Social Mobility Commission, said the findings suggest Britain's social mobility promise — that that hard work will be rewarded — is being broken for too many in the UK, and renewed action is needed by government, educators and employers to dismantle barriers to success.

    ​"It is striking that many of the groups doing best at school or improving their results the most are losing out when it comes to jobs and opportunities later in life. It is also deeply concerning that poor white British boys are doing so badly in education, from the early years through to university, yet are less likely to be unemployed and face social immobility than young people from black and Asian communities. Britain is a long way from having a level playing field of opportunity for all, regardless of gender, ethnicity or background," Alan Milburn MP said.

    The conclusion of the report offers a list of suggestions of how different British establishments can help address the problems it highlights.

    ​Universities are advised to invest in widening participation programs, tackle high dropout rates among students and make further efforts to appeal to poor youths; businesses to employ specific support for Asian Muslim women in order to abet the progress of their careers; schools to work with parents in groups shown to be the least likely to get involved in their children's education, such as low income families, and Gypsy and traveler groups.

    Related:

    'We Need to Build a Fair Society' - UK Report Reveals Severe Race Inequality
    Out of Dickens: UK Falls Behind Other Rich Countries on Child Inequality
    Excelling in Privilege: Private School Pupils Get Britain's Top Jobs
    Tags:
    education, government, employment, racial discrimination, report, society, social mobility, Europe, Great Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      Hogwash article. If a job requires a degree, the white without a degree isn't going to get it. If a job doesn't require a degree, then the whites, according to the article may have at least 4 years more of experience than others. In other words, the article doesn't seem to know what point it's making or what evidence supports any conclusion. This is no rampant discrimination. It's all a method of lying by omission.

      I'll tell the author and Sputnik something about business too. If the minorities were that much more proficient at the work, they'd be getting hired.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok