17:17 GMT +330 December 2016
    A German police officer stands next to a merry-go-round in the Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 one day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin killing several people

    German Police Admits 'It Can Do Nothing' to Prevent Terrorist Attacks

    © AP Photo/ Michael Probst
    Following the recent terrorist attack on a Berlin Christmas market, German authorities are considering introducing greater control over individuals in the country and the possibility of taking terrorist suspects directly into custody.

    Muslims pray in a mosque
    © AFP 2016/ OLI SCARFF
    Germany Set to Inspect All Muslim Institutions for Possible Terrorism Involvement
    Member of the police union in the German city of Hessen, Ewald Herc, however, told Sputnik Germany that it will be hard for German authorities to keep their promises.

    "Anyone who threatens our state loses its right as a guest," the latest statement of the German CSU party said. However, Herc doesn't take these words too seriously.

    "This is a common practice in Germany: when something extraordinary happens, politicians immediately call for tightening the rules," Herc told Sputnik Germany, adding that each year similar promises are made, but not fulfilled.

    A women places flowers near the Olympia shopping mall, where yesterday's shooting rampage started, in Munich, Germany July 23, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Arnd Wiegmann
    One Thing on Top of Another: Germany May Face Right-Wing Terrorism as Response to Islamist Attacks
    According to the expert, politicians rarely think about the fact that the implementation of their proposals should be carefully monitored, and this requires a sufficient number of police personnel, which are currently lacking.

    Herc cited a recent initiative for additional surveillance video cameras as an example.

    "What sense does it make that there are cameras on every corner, but the pictures themselves are analyzed much later? We need more forces, so that in case of emergency we could help the victims immediately — and not in a few days, when the video will be examined," he said.

    "We can't lie to people that the cameras will increase their level of security. Installation of the cameras is a good idea, but we need additional staff for their maintenance," he added.

    According to a recent survey carried out by Forsa, 69% of Berlin residents are afraid of new attacks following the recent terrorist attack on a Christmas market in the German capital. In an interview with Sputnik, Herc admitted that the German police can do nothing to prevent similar attacks in the future.

    "We can do nothing about that," the expert told Sputnik. "We all know that somewhere, sooner or later, there will be terrorist attacks. Now it happened in Berlin, and before that people became victims of terrorism in Ansbach, Würzburg and Munich," he added.

    On December 19, a truck rammed into the crowd at a Christmas market in the center of Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others. The suspected perpetrator, 24-year-old Tunisian citizen Anis Amri, was shot dead a few days later by the police in Milan, Italy, after he was stopped for a routine check.

    Data transfer
    © Photo: Pixabay
    German Criminal Police Share Data on Some 300 Suspected Terrorists With FBI
    Amri had previously caught the attention of intelligence officials who suspected that he was planning an attack. There are reports that he had planned a robbery to fund the purchase of automatic weapons to carry out his plot.

    His application for asylum in Germany was rejected in June, but he could not be deported, as he did not have a valid passport.

    Earlier this year, German residents faced several other attacks all across the country. On July 22, nine people were killed in Munich, the capital of Bavaria, during mall shooting carried out by a German of Iranian origin. The gunman shot himself after the killings.

    Also in July, a Syrian national with a rejected asylum application is suspected of blowing himself up and injuring at least 15 others outside an Ansbach bar at an open-air festival.

    A few days before that, a 17-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker, struck people with an axe onboard a train near the Germany city of Wurzburg. Authorities say he shouted "Allahu akbar" throughout the rampage, an Arabic phrase meaning "God is great." He was shot dead by police.

      l.
      it is a lost war. Only billions will it cost to the taxpayers or increase the debt of the nation but this will be all. As long as we have the "Erdogan" tendency, we will see an increase of disaster.
    • Reply
      cast235
      IS VERY difficult. The MASTERS are in Russia,. Now CSTO will TAP and learn to become EXTREMELY EFFECTIVE against terror. RATS from SCO will too.
      Russia needs to come OFF the COCOON.
      EGYPT. Gifting lands hoping for help from SAUDI. Russia should re start flights!!! WIN WIN.
      Go start BUSINESS. EGYPT will love it.
      Go patrol with EGYPT the canals.
      Even request and open two bases . To have very FAST vessels at Sinai to patrol.

      Russia needs ultra fast CORVETTES. and other vessels like small landing crafts. And ZBUR capable of moving very fast, 120 knots? Carry 3 to 4 MBT's plus like 350 or 250 personnel.
      Lifting the roof inside could open the space for the personnel too. Having small machine guns and grenade launchers will help defend against local fighters.
      And a DRONE attached that goes very high.. To see far OFF .. Even while hiding.

      WHO KNOWS perhaps EGYPT signs to CSTO and EEU!!! That will actually give EGYPT a lot of leverage.
      And economical PROWESS. Russia could request having 2 bases.
      NO MORE REGIME CHANGE , A LA CARTE , in EGYPT.

      First EGYPT needs an amendment, to prohibit any coup take over or by force..
      Except military in case the gov falls. To a MAX of say 4 years. or 2.

      In that time it establishes parties that will select candidates for all except presidency. That will be elected in dues time. 2 years after?
      Coup initiators will get minimum of 25 years in jail.
      NEXT, IF Russia is in, it will talks Russia with defend against coups, and organize all with the people.
      And help defend against any THREAT. In return Egypt could do the same for Russia.
    • Reply
      Hermes
      The german police is powerless.
      They invited the terrorists in. They let them roam around germany.
      They covered up their crimes.
      What more could they have done?
