Italian Competition Body Urges EU Members to Fight Fake News

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Pitruzzella said that EU states should create independent bodies that would focus on labeling untrue information and control its circulation, including through fines, the Financial Times reported.

The newspaper added the official considered that the states were able to cope with the problem more effectively than private companies, such as Facebook.

The issue of "fake news" in the world has become acute in recent months with the growth of social media's importance as a tool for spreading information and their alleged influence on political processes in different countries through the dissemination of unreliable information. For example, the US Democratic Party has blamed allegedly "fake news" sites for the election defeat of their presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

