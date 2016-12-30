Register
14:14 GMT +330 December 2016
    Police officers patrol in front of the main station of Cologne, Germany (File)

    'Police Stood There and Did Nothing' - Victims Recall NYE Cologne Attacks

    © AP Photo/ Hermann J. Knippertz
    Europe
    Daniele Pozzati
    0 4510

    One year after the NYE Cologne attacks, evidence has emerged of the police's systematic failure to "take women's complaints seriously," during what amounted to "a terrorist act against women's freedom," Alice Schwarzer, publisher and editor of Emma, Germany's historical feminist magazine, told Sputnik.

    It was 23:38 pm on 2015/16 New Year's Eve in Cologne when Lisa S., 17, rang the police. 

    Women hold up placards that read Mrs. Merkel: Where are you? What are you saying? This worries us! during a protest in front of the Cologne Cathedral, Germany, January 5, 2016. Germans have been deeply shocked by a series of attacks, assaults, and other crimes committed by asylum-seekers taking advantage of Merkel's open-door immigration policy.
    © REUTERS/ Wolfgang Rattay
    Cologne's Prosecutors Open Over 250 Cases Following New Year Eve's Sex Crimes

    "We are right now in Cologne's central station and have just walked through the entry hall where there are loud people who, as soon as one walks through them, they grope her all the way under her dress… They get into one and do not let her go. 

    "Police officers are also standing there, but doing nothing. Nothing at all."

    Lisa S. was appalled. Minutes earlier, she and her girlfriends approached a police officer for help. He told them to call the emergency service.

    "This is not normal," Lisa said to the person on the other side of the receiver, who quickly agreed:

    "No, this is definitely not normal."

    Policemen look on as refugees from Syria demonstrate against violence near the Cologne main train station in Cologne, western Germany on January 16, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ PATRIK STOLLARZ
    Policemen look on as refugees from Syria demonstrate against violence near the Cologne main train station in Cologne, western Germany on January 16, 2016

    Cologne-based German newspaper Sonntag Express published this and other similar recordings on December 11.

    Lisa S. would share her memories of that awful night in a TV documentary broadcast by RTL on December 12, titled 'The Night of Powerlessness.'

    According to the official version of the events, the police were outnumbered and caught by surprise.

    ​Alice Schwarzer, publisher and editor of Emma, Germany's historical feminist magazine, begged to differ, as early as April, with her book 'Der Schock' — the very first dedicated to the NYE Cologne attacks.

    "Now forensic analysis of the 690 complaints for sexual violence confirms my early conclusions: there were not only too few police officers but, worse, those who were there did not take women's complaints seriously," Schwarzer told Sputnik.

    "The police officers often simply told women to go home. Or they looked the other way."

    Another victim, Alina K., 22, made a call to the police at 01:15 am on 01.01.2016. 

    A man holds up a sign reading No violence against women as he takes part in a demonstration in front of the cathedral in Cologne, western Germany, on January 9, 2015 where sexual assaults in a crowd of migrants took place on New Year's Eve
    © AFP 2016/ Roberto Pfeil
    German Police Launch Inquiry to Punish Cologne Sex Attacks Whistleblowers

    When you report a complaint to the German police, it will be ranked for priority, from 1 to 4. Alina K. said her clothes had been repeatedly teared down by multiple foreign looking people trying to rape her. She had to fight back their attacks. Her wallet was also stolen.

    Police ranked Alina's call priority 1.

    Ten minutes later, at 01:26 am, the record show that Alina's call was — until now, unexplainably — downgraded to a mere priority 4. Just "DB, Diebstahl," German for pick-pocketing.    

    Alina K. also said she heard a police officer tell the women:

    "Well, girls, next year think twice before coming to Cologne."

    Flowers and letters of protest are laid down on the steps in front of the Cologne main train station in Cologne, western Germany on January 11, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ PATRIK STOLLARZ
    Flowers and letters of protest are laid down on the steps in front of the Cologne main train station in Cologne, western Germany on January 11, 2016

    This is, however, not just the story of German police failing victims of mass sex assaults. It is the story of an open door policy towards — mostly illegal — immigrants gone awfully wrong. And still hotly disputed, at home and abroad, with Germany's election looming large in 2017. 

    A combination picture shows German Chancellor and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Angela Merkel.
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Angela Merkel: '2016, Going on 17' - Has the Music Stopped?

    "We know in Germany of sexual violence perpetrated by local men," Schwarzer said.

    "But the NYE assaults had an unprecedented quality: they were not the violence of individual men against individual women, it was a collective act of 2,000 men against all women.

    "It was an attack on women's freedom. It was not about sex. It was about power. This was a terrorist act carried with male hands as weapons. And it was about driving women away from the public space," Schwarzer told Sputnik.

    Indeed the recorded calls leave no doubt as to who the attackers were.

    Stefanie T., 22, called at 02:21, and spoke of a "chaos with regard to refugees."

    "They [are] groping and it's really chaos. We also see no police who can help. We just came down the stairs from the platforms and they groped us between the legs. And now I panic because I don't know how to go back home. There's really just chaos here."

    It defies belief that Marco S. 41, head of the police control room that night, later testified to the investigating committee that:

    "…as I finished my service at 6:00 am, I knew nothing of the sex attacks."

    We learn from the Rhineland police's website that, this year, "circa 1,500 officers will be in service during the New Year's Eve. 300 officers in teams of three, easily recognizable from their fluorescent jackets, will be available to speak to the public near the station, Dom, Rhine banks and parks, and over the Old Town."

    ​As for what Germany should next do, Alice Schwarzer has done the maths for Merkel:

    "Firstly, Germany should better protect its borders. One third of the attackers were illegal migrants, the rest were refugees.

    "Secondly, we must finally realize that political Islam poured oil into the fire of these men's patriarchal traditions. Prerequisites for every right of hospitality in this country should be the recognition of the rule of law and equal rights among sexes," she added.

    New Year's Eve, migrant crisis, women's rights, sexual assault, train station, migrants, Cologne sex attacks, Angela Merkel, Germany, Cologne
    Multimedia

    Ok