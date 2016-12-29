Former Bosnian Interior Minister, Ex-Police Chief Indicted for War Crimes

BELGRAD (Sputnik) — Former Bosnian Interior Minister Jusuf Pusina and Dragan Vikic, former special forces police commander, were indicted for war crimes against Serbs committed in the beginning of the Bosnian War, the Prosecutor's Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) said Thursday.

"They are accused of the fact that in April 1992, being commanders and police officers, they acted in defiance of the Geneva Convention related to the Treatment of Prisoners of War. They knew that eight YPA Serbian soldiers were taken prisoners and then shot dead in Sarajevo’s Great Park," the statement said.

According to the statement, the high-profile officials approved the crime and failed to prosecute the perpetrators of the assassination.

The fragments of two bodies of the killed prisoners have been found so far, but the investigators had testimonies of 80 witnesses and collected 400 other evidences, according to the statement.

Pusina and Vikic were among the leading figures during the Bosnian War of 1992-1995. The Bosnian War erupted between Bosnian Muslims, Serbs and Croats when Bosnia and Herzegovina announced its secession from Yugoslavia in 1992. The war claimed the lives of over 100,000 people, and forced more than two million people from their homes.