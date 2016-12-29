Register
21:33 GMT +329 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (C) and the other members of the National Security and Defence Council

    Ukraine's National Security Council Approves New Anti-Russian Sanctions

    © AFP 2016/ SERGEI SUPINSKY
    Europe
    Get short URL
    423707

    The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine introduced additional sanctions against nationals and entities of the aggressor-state, according to official statement.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has approved new sanctions against Russian nationals and entities, extending the existing anti-Russian restrictions for one year, NSDC press service said Thursday.

    "The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has introduced additional sanctions against nationals and entities of the aggressor-state," the press service said in a statement.

    Tent camp on Independence Square in Kiev. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Maksimenko
    Ukraine Plans to Extend Sanctions List Against Russia - Foreign Minister
    In particular, the sanctions have been imposed on Crimea residents who have been elected to the Russian State Duma, as well as "against the members of the so-called election committees and Ukrainian enterprises in Crimea that have been re-registered as Russian companies," the statement said.

    At the same time, the NSDC has decided to extend existing sanctions against Russian national and entities for a year "in order to ensure transparency and synchronization of all imposed sanctions," according to the document.

    Related:

    Ukraine Plans to Extend Sanctions List Against Russia - Foreign Minister
    US Adds 6 Russian Lawmakers to Russia-Ukraine Related Sanctions List
    Biden, Ukraine Leaders Agree Anti-Russian Sanctions Should Remain in Place
    Prolongation of Anti-Russian Sanctions in Ukraine Still Pending
    Tags:
    sanctions, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Russia, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      It will be very interesting to see Trump for his first 6 months. I can't see how he will engage in the wickedness that Obama did. I think it will be very shocking to know the classified actions that hide a lot of Obama's crimes, and that much of it was directed against white Christians.
    • Reply
      copius
      Ukraine doesn't exist. It's sanctions cannot be felt.
    • Reply
      sapper
      Yup, I can see how that will make Russia suffer-not!!!!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok