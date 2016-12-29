Ukraine's National Security Council Approves New Anti-Russian Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has approved new sanctions against Russian nationals and entities, extending the existing anti-Russian restrictions for one year, NSDC press service said Thursday.

"The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has introduced additional sanctions against nationals and entities of the aggressor-state," the press service said in a statement.

In particular, the sanctions have been imposed on Crimea residents who have been elected to the Russian State Duma, as well as "against the members of the so-called election committees and Ukrainian enterprises in Crimea that have been re-registered as Russian companies," the statement said.

At the same time, the NSDC has decided to extend existing sanctions against Russian national and entities for a year "in order to ensure transparency and synchronization of all imposed sanctions," according to the document.