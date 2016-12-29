Ukraine's National Security Council Approves New Anti-Russian Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has approved new sanctions against Russian nationals and entities, extending the existing anti-Russian restrictions for one year, NSDC press service said Thursday.
"The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has introduced additional sanctions against nationals and entities of the aggressor-state," the press service said in a statement.
At the same time, the NSDC has decided to extend existing sanctions against Russian national and entities for a year "in order to ensure transparency and synchronization of all imposed sanctions," according to the document.
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete It will be very interesting to see Trump for his first 6 months. I can't see how he will engage in the wickedness that Obama did. I think it will be very shocking to know the classified actions that hide a lot of Obama's crimes, and that much of it was directed against white Christians. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Ukraine doesn't exist. It's sanctions cannot be felt. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Yup, I can see how that will make Russia suffer-not!!!!
