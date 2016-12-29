Suspected Perpetrator of Berlin Attack Identified on Daesh Video

BERLIN (Sputnik) – Anis Amri, the suspected perpetrator of Berlin truck ramming attack, was identified on the video where he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) jihadist group, a spokesperson of the German Federal Prosecution said on Thursday.
"According to the investigation, Anis Amri is seen [on the video]," the spokesperson said.
The suspected perpetrator, 24-year-old Tunisian citizen Amri, was shot dead a few days later by the police in Milan, Italy, after he was stopped for a routine check.
