Suspected Perpetrator of Berlin Attack Identified on Daesh Video

BERLIN (Sputnik) – Anis Amri, the suspected perpetrator of Berlin truck ramming attack, was identified on the video where he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) jihadist group, a spokesperson of the German Federal Prosecution said on Thursday.

"According to the investigation, Anis Amri is seen [on the video]," the spokesperson said.

© REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch About 1,700 Police Officers to Ensure Security in Berlin During New Year

On December 19, a truck rammed into the crowd at a Christmas market in the center of Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others.

The suspected perpetrator, 24-year-old Tunisian citizen Amri, was shot dead a few days later by the police in Milan, Italy, after he was stopped for a routine check.