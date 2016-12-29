Register
    Hesse Police

    Hesse Police Turn Away From Mainstream Parties as Discontent Grows Unionists

    Europe
    Andreas Gruen, the chair of the German state of Hesse police union, said that established parties – Christian Democrats and Greens – had been losing support of police staff over their payment policies.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — More police officers in the German state of Hesse feel left behind by established parties as they are forced to work more and get paid less, a top unionist told Sputnik on Thursday.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel walks past the party logo during a party convention of the Christian Democrats (CDU) in Karlsruhe, Germany, December 14, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Michael Probst
    German Police Union Supports Enhanced Security Measures Proposed by CSU Party
    Andreas Gruen, the chair of the region's police union, said earlier established parties – Christian Democrats and Greens – had been losing support of police staff over their payment policies.

    "I noticed this too," Ewald Gerk, the police union’s vice-chairman, said. "When we talk to people we see a divide widening between them and established parties … Frankly, they feel abandoned by public employers."

    The coalition government set the annual indexation rate for police salaries at zero and promised a 1-percent rise by the end of their term when they came to power three years ago.

    Gerk said Hesse police find it increasingly hard to maintain a healthy work-life balance as their free time is taken up by overtime services, which already make up 2.5 million hours.

