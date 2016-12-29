Corbyn: UK Prime Minister Acts Like Autocratic Monarch Over Brexit Deal

© REUTERS/ Darren Staples UK Labour to Propose Amendment on Market Access to Brexit Bill – Corbyn

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK Prime Minister Theresa May behaves like Henry VIII by refusing to put a final Brexit deal to a parliamentary vote, UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said Thursday.

"It [a final Brexit deal] would have to come to parliament. She cannot hide behind Henry VIII and the divine rights of the power of kings on this one… The idea that on something as major as this the prime minister would use the royal prerogative to bypass parliament is extraordinary – I don’t know where she’s coming from," Corbyn told The Guardian.

He stressed that the issue of UK future relations with the European Union should be discussed with the UK parliament and endorsed by it.

May is facing growing pressure regarding the unveiling of Brexit plans. So far she has made no promises to put the final deal to a parliamentary vote.

In June, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union. Soon after the referendum, May said that the country would trigger the Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty by the end of March 2017, thus beginning withdrawal negotiations.

Henry VIII was an autocratic 16th century Tudor monarch, best known for having six wives and making himself head of the Church of England after breaking with Rome.