Register
15:31 GMT +329 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Flags fly at half mast at NATO headquarters in Brussels, March 23, 2016.

    Less Than Half of Estonians Believe in Assistance of NATO in Case of Conflict

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 18 0 0

    According to reports, only 44 percent of Estonians believe that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will provide help in case of potential military threat.

    Soldiers of the US Army 2nd Cavalry Regiment deployed in Estonia as a part of the US military's Operation Atlantic Resolve, arrive during the Dragoon Ride exercise in Liepupe March 22, 2015. Operation Atlantic Resolve is aimed at demonstrating commitment to NATO allies in light of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, according to the US Army.
    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    US, Estonian Leaders Launch NATO Infrastructure Projects at Tapa Base
    TALLINN (Sputnik) Only 44 percent of Estonians believe that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will provide help in case of potential military threat, the results of an opinion poll carried out for the country's Defense Ministry showed on Thursday.

    "44 per cent of the respondents find that NATO would provide direct military assistance in the event of an impending threat to Estonia, 21 per cent believe that membership in NATO would be able to prevent a military conflict completely. 14 per cent think that NATO would limit its aid only to political and diplomatic support and 11 per cent believe that there is no hope for help from NATO," the report, summing up the results of the survey conducted by independent research company Turu-uuringute AS, said.

    Over 1,200 Estonians aged between 15 and 74 participated in the survey.

    According to the poll, Estonia's membership of NATO is supported by 71 percent of respondents, while the alliance's troops presence in Estonia is favored by 68 percent of the respondents.

    Estonia joined NATO in 2004. The organization's guidelines oblige the bloc's member countries to assist each other in the event of military conflict.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

     

    Related:

    Russia Will Respond if NATO Establishes Military Group in Black Sea
    Estonia's President Says Tallinn Guarantees Security on Eastern NATO Flank
    NATO Combat Aircraft to Continue Drill Flights Over Estonia
    Tags:
    survey, NATO, Estonia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok