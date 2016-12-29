German Prosecutors Investigated Berlin Truck Attack Suspect for Fraud in April

In April, the district attorney's office of the city of Duisburg in North Rhine-Westphalia opened a preliminary investigation into the possibility that Amri had been fraudulently receiving social benefits in 2015, Der Spiegel magazine reported.
According to the magazine, Berlin's health and welfare agency, referred to Amri, who in 2015 physically assaulted the agency's guard, as Ahmad Zaghoul and closed the investigation against him as he was nowhere to be found.
On December 19, a truck drove into a crowd at a Christmas market in the center of Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 others.
Amri, 24-year-old asylum seeker from Tunisia, traveled from Germany through France after the attack, heading for Italy. On December 23, Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti announced that Anis Amri had been killed in a shootout with police in Milan.
All comments
Show new comments (0)