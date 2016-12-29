Register
15:31 GMT +329 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Young migrants paint a sheet of paper with the lettering 'I love UK' in the 'Jungle' migrant camp, in Calais, northern France, on October 31, 2016, during a massive operation to clear the squalid settlement where 6,000-8,000 people have been living in dire conditions

    Control of EU Migration to Diminish If UK Opts for 'Soft Brexit' - Report

    © AFP 2016/ PHILIPPE HUGUEN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 5010

    If the UK remains a member of the Single Market, EU migration will remain high and is unlikely to fall below 155,000 a year in the medium term, according to the Migration Watch UK think tank.

    A Swiss flag flies on the shores of Geneva Lake in front of the Geneva Fountain (L) on June 14, 2013 in the center of Geneva
    © AFP 2016/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    EU in Brexit Bind Over Swiss Migrant Worker Quota Conundrum
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom cannot be in control of migration into the country if it chooses to remain in the Single Market after leaving the European Union (known as "soft Brexit"), as the bloc is experiencing increased wage disparity, unemployment, and migration and refugee crises, the Migration Watch UK think tank said in a report Thursday.

    "It is not possible to be both a member of the European Single Market and in control of EU immigration. If the UK remains a member of the Single Market, EU migration will remain high and is unlikely to fall below 155,000 a year in the medium term," the think tank said.

    According to the report, there are multiple factors which may encourage increased EU migration to the United Kingdom before its exit from the European Union. For example, the stark difference in minimum wage between the United Kingdom and countries like Romania and Bulgaria may be an incentive for their residents to migrate, save money and send it back home to their families.

    "The UK minimum wage was €1,343 a month (equivalent to £1,120 on 15th December 2016). The monthly minimum wage in Poland is €417 (a third of the UK's), €276 in Romania (a fifth of the UK) and €214 in Bulgaria (15% of the UK minimum wage)", the report said, citing Eurostat data.

    London's Mayor elect, Sadiq Khan.
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    UK Gov't Uses Migrant Issue as 'Bargaining Chip' at Brexit Talks With EU - London Mayor
    Increased unemployment in the European Union is another likely cause of migration to the United Kingdom moving forward, the report added.

    To conclude, the report said that migrants could choose to move before the United Kingdom officially left the European Union, despite the value of the pound dropping, for fear of tightened immigration policies and restriction of movement.

    In June, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union. Soon after the referendum, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said the country would trigger the Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty by the end of March 2017, thus beginning withdrawal negotiations.

    Related:

    EU in Brexit Bind Over Swiss Migrant Worker Quota Conundrum
    Life After Brexit: Drop in Migration Could Hit UK Growth, New Report
    UK Gov't Uses Migrant Issue as 'Bargaining Chip' at Brexit Talks With EU - Mayor
    Migration Policy of Post-Brexit UK Faces Social, Economic 'Trade-Offs'
    Tags:
    migration, Brexit, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok