Register
13:58 GMT +329 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Monument to OUN leader Stepan Bandera unveiled in Ternopil, Ukraine

    EU 'Lacks Courage to State the Obvious: Maidan Radicals Were Never Democrats'

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Mazurkevich
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 8 0 0

    Analyzing the problems in German and European policy toward Kiev, Freitag contributor Lutz Herden says that the main issue is that the EU's leaders still haven't worked up the courage to admit the obvious: post-Maidan Ukraine has not become a democratic state; meanwhile, radicals and nationalists have built up significant political clout.

    In his article for the German weekly, Herden suggested that Europe's policy toward its client state in Kiev has put it in an awkward position: Brussels has taken on the role of political sponsor, which has in turn forced them to turn a blind eye to some of the more unpleasant 'features' of Ukrainian politics and the Ukrainian political process.

    For example, the journalist recalled, while the events which took place in central Kiev in late 2013 and early 2014 have been categorized as a "democratic revolution" organized against "a corrupt oligarchy around President [Viktor] Yanukovich," it's not customary to discuss the "chauvinistic, sometimes fascist-like savagery" used by the Maidan protestors during the upheaval. Symbolically, this included nationalist protestors' use of imagery of iconic Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera, at whom politicians, including from Germany, failed to take offense.

    Armed Eurointegration activists at the barricades in Khreshchatyk Street in Kiev, Ukraine, Feb 8, 2014
    © RIA Novosti. Andrei Stenin
    Armed Eurointegration activists at the barricades in Khreshchatyk Street in Kiev, Ukraine, Feb 8, 2014

    A participant in a march in memory of the Volhynia massacre victims, in Przemysl.
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    'Dark Chapter': Possible Demolition of Bandera Monuments in Poland to Anger Ukraine
    It was surprising, Herden said, to see European officials simply ignore the "revolutionaries'" use of Bandera as a hero figure, given his fighters' responsibility for massacres of tens of thousands of Ukrainian Jews and Polish civilians in western Ukraine during the Second World War.

    At the same time, the journalist noted, the nonchalance with which European leaders accepted the change of power in Kiev leads to questions about their actual commitment to democratic ideals. After all, he recalled, President Yanukovych had been elected, under EU observance, in elections in 2010 that have been described as free and fair.

    Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the Ukrainian leader's official visit to Germany, 2010.
    © RIA Novosti. Tatiana Firsova
    Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the Ukrainian leader's official visit to Germany, 2010.

    Furthermore, Herden suggested that throughout the Ukrainian crisis that began in 2014 following Maidan, European officials demonstrated a poor knowledge of history, including the fragile nature of Ukraine's statehood, and the country's fundamentally binational character.

    Kiev residents stand at the Russian Embassy in Kiev after laying flowers in memory of the TU-154 air crash victims in Sochi
    © Sputnik/ Stringer
    Ukrainian Officials' Cruel Words About Tu-154 Crash 'Sign That Kiev Has Lost Its Mind'
    For instance, he noted, the loud international scandal surrounding Crimea, whose return to Russia in March 2014 soured relations between the West and Moscow, had historical roots going back decades. The journalist recalled that the March 2014 referendum was not the peninsula's first, and that in 1994 too, Crimea's inhabitants voted to secede from Ukraine, with a 78.1% majority voting in favor. 

    Before that, in 1992, the peninsula's regional parliament – the Supreme Council, declared independence with the intention of rejoining Russia, but was shot down by Kiev and by then-Russian President Boris Yeltsin. Nor is it impossible to forget that Soviet leadership Nikita Khrushchev signed Crimea away to the Ukrainian Soviet Republic in 1954, without parliamentary approval or popular plebiscite, Herden wrote.

    Russian President Boris Yeltsin (right) talks to the Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk (left) while on a walk in Dagomys park. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Dmitryi Donskoy
    Russian President Boris Yeltsin (right) talks to the Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk (left) while on a walk in Dagomys park. File photo

    A Ukrainian serviceman wears a mask depicting a skull on September 23, 2014 on armored personnel carrier (APC) in a suburb of the eastern town Debaltseve in the region of Donetsk
    © AFP 2016/ ANATOLII STEPANOV
    Ukrainian Army Carrying Out Massed Attacks Against Donbass Militia Positions
    As for the gruesome civil war which broke out in eastern Ukraine in the spring of 2014, there too, the journalist said, the history of the early Soviet Union, and Soviet leaders' transfer traditionally Russian-populated regions to the Ukrainian Republic in the early 1920s cannot simply be written off. After all, he noted, the fledgling self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics had their historical roots in projects such as the Donetsk-Krivoy Rog Soviet Republic of 1918. 

    Following the victory of the Maidan coup in February 2014, Herden recalled, the new authorities "made no secret of their nationalist Ukrainian orientation," and promised to abolish the Russian as an official language. Authorities were emboldened by their Western patrons' failure to appreciate the Russian factor in modern Ukraine, thus "accelerating [the country's] disintegration."

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko listens to a serviceman at a checkpoint in the village of Pisky (Peski), near Donetsk, Ukraine, June 24, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Pool
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko listens to a serviceman at a checkpoint in the village of Pisky (Peski), near Donetsk, Ukraine, June 24, 2016

    Ultimately, Herden stressed, European politicians' ignorance and disregard for the facts surrounding the Ukrainian crisis has become somewhat of a 'distinctive attribute' of contemporary European politics: the superficial alliance that has formed between Brussels and Kiev has forced Europe to turn a deaf ear to the kinds of xenophobic and undemocratic rhetoric and behavior emanating from Ukraine's politicians.

    Missile launch
    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    Going Out With a Bang: Here's Why Kiev Keeps Provoking Russia in Crimea
    "Courage [to seek] the truth is the elixir of realpolitik," the journalist noted. And part of that courage must be to admit past mistakes and to fight against untruths, he added.

    Earlier this month, Ukrainian and European officials moved forward to amend the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement with an additional declaration, aimed to satisfy objections made by the Netherlands about Ukraine's prospects for membership in the supranational bloc. The addendum states that Association will not essentially lead to Ukraine's membership in the bloc, nor oblige EU members to provide financial or security assistance to Kiev. Amsterdam has promised to clarify the fate of the amended Association Agreement by early next year.

    Related:

    ‘Dark Chapter’: Poland Mulls Demolition of Bandera, UPA Monuments
    Ukrainian Officials' Cruel Words About Tu-154 'Sign That Kiev Has Lost Its Mind'
    How Low Can You Go? Ukrainian MP Calls Russian Ambassador's Murderer a 'Hero'
    Ukrainian Army Carrying Out Massed Attacks Against Donbass Militia Positions
    IMF Wants to See Acceleration of Reforms in Ukraine, Mission Chief Says
    Going Out With a Bang: Here's Why Kiev Keeps Provoking Russia in Crimea
    Tags:
    critical analysis, analysis, coup d'etat, ethnic minority, history, European Union, Viktor Yanukovych, Stepan Bandera, Europe, Germany, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Erdogan
    Erdogan's Blame Game
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok