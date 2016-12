–

MINSK (Sputnik)The reactor needed a new pressure vessel, which contains a reactor core and coolant, after falling several feet from a crane last July. Russia’s nuclear agency Rosatom denied damage had been done but agreed to replace the shell.

The new pressure vessel was made at Russia’s nuclear engineering firm Atommash and transported to Belarus by car and river boat and then by rail to the Belarusian city of Astravyets, the Belta news agency said.

Russia has been helping Belarus to build its first nuclear power plant near Astravyets. It will have two nuclear reactors. The first power unit was due to go online in 2018 and the second one in 2020.