UK Social Care Funding Cuts May Cause Losses of $48 Million

According to Burham, who is also Labour Party candidate for Mayor of Greater Manchester, the county's councils of London's Tower Hamlets will lose $4.2 million, while Salford faces cuts of $2.8 million and Birmingham – $1.6 million. The total losses of local councils around Britain are estimated at $48 million.
The British government came under fire last month when the fall statement did not mention funding adult social care. Local authorities then complained about the cuts.
Instead of reconsidering the policy and abolishing the cuts, the government offered councils the so-called adult social care precept which implies increasing the council tax to 2 percent to help them cover social care costs. Extra income coming from this charge can only be used for social care services.
