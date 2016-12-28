Majority of Ukrainians Believe Situation in Country Worsened in 2016

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Most of the Ukrainians believe the situation in the country has worsened dramatically in multiple aspects of their lives, the results of a survey conducted by the Democratic Initiatives fund showed on Wednesday.

According to the survey, 73 percent of the population said the situation in the country has worsened, and 67 percent stated the events in Ukraine were taking the wrong line. Just 16 percent of the respondents showed confidence in the correct development of the country, the polling organization explained.

Most notable changes for the worst happened to prices and tariffs, 88 percent of the Ukrainians stated. The second worst position in the list of negative changes is occupied by the economic situation in the country, according to 77 percent of the respondents, stability — for 75 percent of population, security in the future — 74 percent of the Ukrainian citizens noted, and the level of welfare in the families — 73 percent indicated.

The survey also showed that the absolute majority of the respondents suggested the situation worsened in crime area, the people’s attitude to the authorities, health and wages.

The only sphere that, according to the Ukrainians, saw changes for the better is the country’s defense potential. Some 40 percent of respondents said it improved, and only 21 percent believed it worsened, the survey said.

The survey was conducted from December 16 to December 20 in all regions of Ukraine with exception of Luhansk and Donetsk. A total of 2,018 respondents aged 18 and older participated in the poll.