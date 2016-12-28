Many OSCE States Continue to Consider Moscow Responsible for Ukraine Crisis

© AFP 2016/ GENYA SAVILOV OSCE SMM Observers Record 75% Spike in Donbass Ceasefire Violations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Many of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) member states continue to consider that Russia is the side responsible for the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, Russia's Permanent Representative at the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich told Sputnik in an interview.

"Unfortunately, perception of the Ukrainian crisis has been put in such a position, within the framework of the international public opinion, that Russia is guilty of everything and actions of [Donbass] militias are also directed from Moscow… All these theses that have nothing in common with the reality have taken roots too much, including in the political principles that direct the policy of very many member states," Lukashevich said.

He added that because of Brussels policy not all EU member states were able to voice their own positions on the issue, but Russia's positions with regard to the Ukrainian conflict were shared by many OSCE members.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine started in April 2014, when Kiev launched a special military operation in Ukraine’s eastern regions after local residents refused to recognize the new Ukrainian authorities, which came to power as a result of what many considered to be a coup. According to the UN estimates, more than 10,000 people have been killed in Ukraine's conflict.

The European Union and the United States along with their allies accused Russia of fueling tensions in eastern Ukraine and introduced a series of sanctions against Russia as a punitive measure. Moscow refuted any involvement in the Ukrainian conflict and imposed a year-long food embargo on the countries that had sanctioned it, which was later prolonged as the sanctions were extended.