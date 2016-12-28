Romania's PSD to Take Legal Action If President Refuses Proposal of PM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD) will take legal action against the country's President Klaus Iohannis if he rejects the person that would be proposed for the post of prime minister, President of the PSD Liviu Dragnea told Sputnik on Wednesday.

© AP Photo/ DANIEL MIHAILESCU Romania's Social Democrats Winning Parliamentary Elections - Electoral Bureau

On Tuesday, Iohannis refused to appoint Sevil Shhaideh backed by the majority of lawmakers as the new prime minister.

"If the president refuses our second proposal, we will take legal action regarding his behavior. It's not normal the political game that he is playing right now and it's very bad for Romania's economy and stability. Of course, if he doesn't respect the people's vote he will be legally punished," Dragnea said.

He added that among the candidates that could be proposed by the party were Vasile Sebastian Dancu and Vasilica Viorica Dancila.

On December 11, parliamentary elections took place in Romania. Some 44 percent of the voters supported the PSD in the elections to both houses of the parliament, while only about 20 percent of the Romanian voters supported the National Liberal Party (PNL), which came second in the race.