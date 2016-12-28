Register
19:47 GMT +328 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Divided Britain

    Post-Brexit Prediction Wars Continue as Think Tank Says UK Set to Save Billions

    © Photo: Pixabay/Collage
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Britain and EU After Brexit (68)
    13810

    Campaign group Change Britain claim that UK's exit from the EU single market and customs union will save the country billions.

    New research from UK campaign group Change Britain, a UK organization designed to make Britain's departure from the EU a successful one, said that the country will save US$29 billion a year if the UK government pursues a 'clean Brexit' and decides to leave the EU's single market and customs union.

    The research also states that the Britain would be over US$549 million a week better off through a mixture of taking back control of the money we give to the EU each year, lower regulatory burdens on British businesses and through striking trade deals with growing parts of the world's economy. 

    ​Change Britain said that leaving the customs union will give the UK the opportunity to strike new trade deals and boost the country's GDP once these new agreements are in place. The campaign group has even estimated that these new trade deals could amount to anywhere between US$10.3 billion and US$24 billion. 

    Pro-Europe Lobby in Britain
    © AFP 2016/ Ben Stansall
    'Brexit Not a Bed of Roses, But Not the End of the World' - Former BoE Governor

    Also the removal of EU regulations, which Change Britain describe as a "burden," will save British businesses billions.

    The campaign group calculates that the UK economy will save a total of US$29 billion a year if it exits the single market and customs union.

    However the views expressed by Change Britain are not shared with some UK MPs, who are advocating the need to stay in the single market.

    Former Labour leader Ed Miliband, said that the UK should stay inside the EU's single market and customs union even if this means there can only be limited cuts to immigration after Brexit.

    ​Spelling out his own Brexit strategy and insisting that tough choices must now be made, Miliband argued that safeguarding the strength of the economy should be the number one priority in negotiations over leaving the EU.

    ​Miliband is not alone in his views, as former Liberal Democrat leader and UK Deputy Prime Minister, Nick Clegg, former UK Conservative minister Anna Soubry and UK Labour MP Chuka Umunna, all joined forces at an Open Britain event. The politicians warned against pursuing a 'hard Brexit' that would see the UK leave the single market and the customs union.

    ​"We are posing a challenge to those who want the UK to leave the Single Market. Those who talk of a new trade deal — like Canada's but better — as if the benefits would be comparable to single market membership and easily achievable," Ms Soubry said in a recent interview.

    Change Britain's findings are released at the same time that the former Bank of England governor, Mervyn King said that Britain should feel "confident" enough to say farewell to the single market and customs union as it will place the country in a better position economically. 

    Topic:
    Britain and EU After Brexit (68)

    Related:

    'Brexit Not a Bed of Roses, But Not the End of the World' - Former BoE Governor
    UK Government’s Denial of Brexit Complexity ‘Biggest Risk’ to Talks
    Britons 'Hoard Cash' in Low Interest Deposits Amid Uncertainty Over Brexit
    UK Managers Gloomy on Brexit Prospects
    Tags:
    think tank, Brexit, customs union, European single market, single market access, billions of dollars, business, regulations, Britain's EU referendum, Mervyn King, Theresa May, Britain, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Drain the swamp
      The UK has a 20% guarantee for the ECB, once the PIGS go bankrupt it could run into hundreds of billions !!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snow Queen International Beauty Contest in China
    'Snow Queen': Chinese, Russian, Mongolian Beauties Compete in Pageant
    Erdogan
    Erdogan's Blame Game
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok